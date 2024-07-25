Philly rapper Mia ‘Petty Levels’ Bennett dies at 23, record label reports

article

A popular influencer turned rapper from Philadelphia, Mia Bennett, also known as Petty Levels, has died at the age of 23, reports say.

Reports of the rapper’s death swarmed social media Wednesday evening with many fans and loved ones showering Bennett with love.

Chosen One Records, her record label, posted a picture of Bennett Wednesday with a caption that reads "We regret to inform you of the passing of our lil sis."

Well-known rapper Omeretta, commented on Bennett’s most recent Instagram post saying "This is so sad," with a broken heart emoji.

Neither law enforcement nor Mia Bennett's family have confirmed her death yet.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Check back for more updates.