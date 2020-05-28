Philly restaurants should not announce plans for outdoor dining right now, Mayor Kenney says

Restaurants in Philadelphia should not be announcing outdoor dining plans just yet, Mayor Jim Kenney said Thursday. The mayor adds he will announce details on what the yellow phase will mean for residents, visitors, and businesses in Philadelphia on Friday.

FULL COVERAGE: CORONAVIRUS

"There has been discussion about return to outdoor dining on June 5. We are still evaluating how outdoor dining will be implemented in the city during the yellow phase. In the meantime, no restaurants should be announcing plans to launch outdoor dining for that day. We need to wait to ensure our protocols can be followed. Outdoor dining in the midst of a pandemic is extremely complicated. We need to address social distancing guidelines and that they work as well as in Juniata as they do in Center City," Mayor Kenney said.

On Wednesday, Governor Tom Wolf announced outdoor dining will be allowed in counties in the yellow phase, including Philadelphia, starting on June 5.

RELATED: All Pennsylvania counties anticipated to advance to yellow phase by June 5, Wolf says | Outdoor dining allowed in Pennsylvania yellow phase counties starting June 5; professional sports to resume

___

For the latest local news, sports and weather, download the FOX 29 News app.

Advertisement

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP