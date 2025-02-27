Philly school district says transgender students can still play sports matching gender identity

The Brief Philadelphia schools will still allow transgender athletes to play in sports matching their gender identity. The district released a statement to FOX 29 stating it will "continue to align its practices to support its LGBTQ+ students." Meanwhile, the PPIA has aligned their new policy with Trump's executive order.



The School District of Philadelphia's stance on transgender athletes appears to directly oppose President Donald Trump's executive order, as well as a recent rule change by the Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic Association.

What they're saying:

In a statement to FOX 29, the district said it "strives to ensure safety, equity and justice for all students regardless of gender identity or gender expression so that they can imagine and realize any future they desire. The District will continue to align its practices to support its LGBTQ+ students in accordance with Board Policy 252 for transgender and gender non-conforming students."

The 2016 policy stated that "students shall be permitted to participate in any such activities or conform to any such rule, policy, or practice consistent with their gender identity."

It also allowed students to use pronouns and choose a bathroom based on their gender identity.

School personnel were also told not to "disclose information that may reveal a student’s transgender identity or gender nonconformity to others, including parents."

The other side:

The Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic Association recently revised its transgender athlete policy in accordance with Trump's executive order to keep biological men out of women's sports.

The previous policy stated that "where a student’s gender is questioned or uncertain, the decision of the Principal as to the student’s gender will be accepted by PIAA."

Now the policy replaces gender with sex and principal with school, adding that "schools are required to consult with their school solicitors relative to compliance with the Order."