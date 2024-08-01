Philly Truce kicks off fall campaign of patrols around the city

People in this South Philly community in the area of 23rd and Wharton are enjoying a night called Oldies in the Park.

"Oldies in the park. Thank you Council President Kenyatta Johnson," said a deejay playing oldies tunes. It’s a weekly event City Council President Kenyatta Johnson brings to Wharton Square Park every week during the summer. Residents enjoy a DJ, food trucks and water ice.

"Right now this is a beautiful neighborhood," said Rahmir Green. He’s lived here in Grays Ferry for 40 years.

"It's well protected and we as an older group we watch the kids," he said.

This week, Philly Truce, supported by members of the group Stop Killing Us, joined the event to spread a message of peace in the streets while patrolling the area.

"You're going to see us around your neighborhood this weekend," said Mazzie Casher of Philly Truce to the crowd gathered. He says it’s about visibility to ensure residents can continue to come out and be safe.

"Thursday, Friday and Saturday we're out here and then we move to the next community," said Casher. He announced it as part of the launch of their fall campaign. In South Philly they will target the 2700 block of Dickinson, which Casher says is now on the list of blocks highly impacted by gun violence.

"We do it because we feel that the community or the safety of our community is really our responsibility first," he said. This weekend they will patrol surrounding areas before heading to other parts of the city.

"This is a very simple principle. Community-led, visible, be present and with the intention of reducing opportunities for violence in public spaces," said Casher.

Sylvia Bennett was out this evening with her grand and great-grandchildren. She loves that they can play here but says it's also good for long-time residents.

"Especially the seniors where they can come out in peace and relax," she said.