Valentine's Day specials extended at Philly businesses due to Eagles Super Bowl parade

Are you feeling the love?

This weekend, many couples are celebrating a belated Valentine’s Day since the holiday fell on the same day as the Eagles Super Bowl parade. Businesses and restaurants took that into consideration and extended the love to patrons, by extending their holiday specials past Friday.

What we know:

Reesa Tellez and her boyfriend of seven years, Jimmy, celebrated Valentine’s Day at Mamajuana Café in Fishtown, albeit a day after the actual holiday.

"Our reservation was for yesterday here, and they were so nice. I explained we’re going to the parade can we come tomorrow? They’re like absolutely. So, understanding, so cool. So yeah, we’re here today after some good night sleep," said Tellez. "Excited to get the Latin vibe. Mofongo, sushi, nice little drink. Definitely excited."

General Manager David Alvarez, of the Dominican Caribbean restaurant, said this was a common occurrence Friday night, but they decided to extend their hours and the holiday the rest of the weekend and made up for rescheduled reservations.

"Our kitchen closes at midnight so we extended an hour more to try to accommodate as many customers as we could, since we were so grateful to have so many people picking us to come out and celebrate this special day with their significant others," said Alvarez.

Alvarez said when all was said and done, about 600 to 700 people dined and wined at Mamajuana Café Friday evening. The Valentine’s Day special cocktails are available through Sunday, including a drink called "Secret of Love" that provides customers with an interactive experience when it’s served.

The other side:

An alternative intimate experience in Manayunk invited couples to "Love at First Fright" at Lincoln Mill Haunted House.

"Come on, what’s more romantic than going to a haunted house for Valentine’ s Day where you’re forced to get all close to your date or loved one," asked Jared Bilsak, Co-founder and Architect of Lincoln Mill Haunted House.

Bilsak suspects the parade may have hurt turnout a little, but the event still saw droves of crowds with final numbers nearing 1,000 attendees.

"We pretty much turned out all the lights inside and we gave couples a little battery powered candle so they have to navigate through the darkness and it’s very dark in there," said Bilsak. "This was their first date – their first date was through a haunted house and all three couples were like, ‘It won’t be our last date.’"

What's next:

Alvarez said Mamajuana Café is extending Valentine’s Day into their Sunday brunch and dinner service.

"Being here with the people you love and making good memories, that’s what it’s all about, and seeing other people do the same," said Tellez.