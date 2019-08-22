Philly welcomes record 45 million visitors who spent over $7B in 2018

article

For the ninth consecutive year, the Philadelphia region experienced a new record of vistors.

In 2018, the region welcomed 45 million visitors which means travelers are choosing the city as a prime destination every year.

Even more, visitors spent $7 billion and supported nearly 104,000 jobs.

The City of Philadelphia partnered with the city's tourism agencies to make the announcement Wednesday.

Philadelphia is on track to break the record in 2019, according to the report.