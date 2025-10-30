Philly's Greyhound Bus Terminal in Center City to reopen by May 2026: Everything we know

The Brief Philadelphia's Greyhound Bus Terminal will reopen by summer 2026. The terminal's reopening aligns with the city's 250th anniversary celebrations. Renovations will include security, new lighting, and improved facilities.



Philadelphia is gearing up for a major milestone as the city prepares to welcome millions of visitors for America's 250th anniversary next year.

Greyhound terminal to reopen

What we know:

The Philadelphia Parking Authority (PPA) announced that the Greyhound Bus Terminal in Center City will reopen by May 2026.

This move comes after more than two years of closure, aiming to accommodate the influx of visitors expected for the celebrations.

Rich Lazer from the PPA emphasized the importance of reopening the terminal, stating, "We want it open by May of '26. We want it ready for when people start coming here for the different events next year."

The backstory:

The terminal has been closed since June 2023, leaving passengers to wait outside in less-than-ideal conditions.

Bus driver Leon Robinson highlighted safety concerns, saying, "It's not safe for the passengers being out here. Just in the open so that's cool to have the terminal back."

Renovations and improvements

What they're saying:

The PPA plans to transform the terminal into a high-functioning facility with brand-new bathrooms, security cameras, and constant cleaning.

"We're gonna have security there. Constant cleaning custodial," said a PPA representative.

The city has tasked the PPA with operating the terminal, and they plan to undertake a 10-year lease at the location.

The renovations will include capital improvements to enhance the terminal's aesthetics and functionality.

While the timeline for reopening is set for May 2026, specific details about the construction timeline and any potential disruptions during renovations are unknown.