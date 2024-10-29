Phoenixville Police Department helps launch fundraiser for family of officer killed in crash

"He's always smiling, always joking and having fun," said Lt. Bryan MacIntyre.

People who knew Officer Arthur Scena IV described him as an unforgettable and infectious spirit.

"He's got a huge heart. He is a big personality. Everyone knows him and cares about him," said Lt. MacIntyre who says Officer Scena joined the Phoenixville Police Department in March of 2019 working in the patrol division and as a firearms instructor.

The love he had for life is the same love he had for the community, his job and fellow officers.

"When it's time to get serious and do the job he was very good. He made you feel like you like you were part of family. Like a friend," said Lt. MacIntyre.

Sadly, on Sunday, October 27, Officer Scena lost his life in a crash in Warminster.

He was returning home from a funeral for a Philadelphia police officer who died from cancer. He was on his motorcycle which he rode to the funeral with his law enforcement motorcycle club to pay their respects.

"It's somber. Everybody is feeling the loss. A lot of shock. You do not expect it. He is way too young to be taken from us this soon," said Lt. MacIntyre.

Officer Scena, who was 39 years old, leaves behind his wife Amanda and their two children, five-year-year old Reece and stepdaughter Riley.

"He always spoke of them, how much he loved them and doing things with them," said Lt. MacIntyre.

As part of the law enforcement motorcycle club., he was dedicated to doing memorial rides for fallen officers and raising money for their families.

"This is something that Art did for everybody. He had a huge heart. He was always pushing benefits and doing rides and going to charity events," said Lt. MacIntyre.

Now, his wife is in need of that same help. The department hopes whoever can will step in and help.

"I'm really hoping that people really take the opportunity to now return all the hard work and love that he put in to help him as well and his family," said Lt. MacIntyre.

A GoFundMe has been established to help Officer Scena's family.