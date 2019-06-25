Photo of brother hugging his little sister after pre-school graduation goes viral

article

A heartwarming photo of a boy hugging his little sister after her pre-school graduation has gone viral.

Aundrea and Matthew Smith posted the adorable photo to Instagram showing their son embracing his little sister after the ceremony on Friday.

"Today my daughter graduated from Pre-K. After the ceremony my son walked up to her and gave her a hug."

Smith said that's when her son took the moment to tell his little sister how proud he was of her as she stood in her blue graduation gown and cap.

When her daughter started crying, the little girl's father asked why, to which she replied "I’m just so happy."

"We are so blessed." Smith wrote.

Advertisement

The post has received over 15,000 likes.

Smith ended her post with a reminder to families to let those in your life know how much they mean to you.

"And if you can’t tag them call them, text them, or write them a letter. It’s important that we share joy."