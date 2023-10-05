Photo of suspect vehicle released as thieves follow delivery trucks, steal packages in Bucks County

The search is on for a porch pirate spotted following a delivery truck before making off with people’s packages.

New Britain Township Police released video of a car they say a person was driving while following a FedEx truck, then stole a package dropped off at a home.

"It's concerning," said Robin Peterson. She lives across the street from where it happened Wednesday on the 200 block of Cornwall Drive in Chalfont.

"I saw the cops out here, so I came out right away and started looking at my security cameras to see if something was going on," she said.

Police say it happened around three o'clock Wednesday afternoon, explaining a light blue SUV, possibly a Honda CRV, was following the FedEx truck in the area of Brittany Farms.

"Jen, who had the package stolen, she had called me upset because her daughter was home by herself. She was home sick from school and all this was going on," Peterson explained. She says she orders packages for delivery, but her house sits on a hill making it not as easily accessible.

"I do, but I try not to because my husband is like, ‘ok what's that now’ kind of a thing. But I think for us we do have a security camera and they do have to come up here, so it is a little bit of a walk," Peterson added.

FOX 29’s Shawnette Wilson and her photographer, Greg Hallam, drove around the neighborhood and found packages on doorsteps.

"It has to be a hit or miss thing. You have no idea what you are getting. I know my house is kind of like an Amazon fulfillment center with all the packages my wife gets. But, most of the time, it is not things people could make a lot of money off of," said Kevin Murray.

Wilson contacted police to see if any other incidents have been reported and is waiting for a reply.

Police are asking residents to check their security cameras for any additional video of the suspect's car or other thefts of packages.