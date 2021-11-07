PHOTOS: The names, faces of lives lost in the Astroworld tragedy

Loved ones are still reeling from the loss of eight people who died during the Astroworld Festival Friday night.

The Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences released the identies of all the victims, who ranged in age from 14-27, on Monday morning. Their cause and manner of death are still pending.

Meanwhile, law enforcement officials say they're working diligently to find out how out what went wrong Friday night during a performance by rapper Travis Scott, whose real name is Jacques Webster II.

According to some attendees, the tragedy unfolded when the crowd rushed the stage, where people were squished together to the point, where it was hard to breathe. Although, some also speculate drugs may have also played a factor.

Still, the community is coming together to help loved ones grieve those they have lost from the tragic incident.

During a press conference Saturday, authorities were unable to provide the age range of all patients hospitalized but confirmed one was a child as young as 10 years old.

Below are the names and available photos of the eight victims who lost their lives:

John Hilgert, 14, from Houston

(Photo shared with permission from Memorial High School Coach)

Brianna Rodriguez, 16, from Houston

Brianna Rodriguez (Photo courtesy of Iris Rodriguez via GoFundMe)

Jacob "Jake" Jurinek, 20, from Illinois

Franco Patiño, 21, Illinois

Franco Patino (Courtesy of Sophie Wilson Photography)

Axel Acosta, 21, from Washington

Axel Acosta (Photo courtesy of Cynthia Acosta via GoFundMe)

Madison Dubiski, 23, from Cypress

Rodolfo "Rudy" Angel Peña, 23, from Laredo

Rudolfo "Rudy" Perez, 23 (Shared with permission)

Danish Mirza Baig, 27, from Houston

If you'd like to learn more and help the families involved, click here.

