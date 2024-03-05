Pickle dunk causes commotion inside South Jersey convenience store

article

A local convenience store was put in quite the pickle thanks to an unidentified "gentleman."

Glassboro Police say the man walked into Heritage's, then proceeded to dunk his head into a large bin of pickles.

The store was forced to remove the entire bin for sale.

"Sometimes there are no appropriate words for the actions one takes," police said.

Video of the incident is being withheld by police, who say he was likely filming himself for "likes."

"We don't want to give him more attention than he deserves."

However, police are asking for the public's help to identify the man, and are asking anyone with information to contact them.