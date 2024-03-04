Teen killed, SEPTA passengers among 4 hurt after shots fired at bus stop in Ogontz

Philadelphia police are investigating a shooting near a SEPTA bus stop that police say left one juvenile dead and four other people injured in the Ogontz neighborhood.

The incident happened near the Route 6 bus stop in the area of Ogontz Avene and West Godfrey Avenue.

According to officials, at around 3:44 p.m. on Broad and Godfrey Avenue, a group of 15–20 people were beginning to board the bus when two individuals walked up near the stop and started to fire multiple rounds of gunshots.

Philadelphia Police Commissioner Kevin Bethel provided an update late Monday afternoon and confirmed five people were shot and of the five, one person was killed during the incident.



A 17-year-old boy was shot multiple times and taken to Albert Einstein Medical Center via police where he was pronounced dead at 3:53 p.m.

A 15-year-old boy suffered a graze wound to his right shoulder while attempting to retreat from the hectic scene.

Two women who were already on the SEPTA mode of transportation were shot as stray bullets went through the bus.

A 49-year-old woman was shot in her right arm and a 71-year-old woman was shot in the head. Both women, considered innocent bystanders, are in stable condition.

While police were investigating, they discovered a second 15-year-old boy had arrived at Einstein and he was also hit with a graze wound to his buttocks during the incident. He is in stable condition.

The bus operator pulled away in an effort to avoid more potential gunshots reaching passengers.

According to surveillance footage, the suspects who fired the fatal shots fled from the scene.

Sources tell FOX 29’s Steve Keeley as many as 40 shots were fired during the incident.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.