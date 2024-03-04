Expand / Collapse search

Man shot and killed getting off SEPTA bus, police searching for gunman in Oxford Circle

By FOX 29 Staff
Published 
Updated 7:17AM
News
FOX 29 Philadelphia

Man shot and killed getting off SEPTA bus in Oxford Circle

A possible shooter is being sought by police after a man was shot to death in Oxford Circle late Sunday night.

PHILADELPHIA - A possible shooter is being sought by police after a 27-year-old man was shot to death in Oxford Circle late Sunday night.

Transit police say two men were getting off SEPTA's Route 59 bus when one of the men opened fire on the other around 11:30 p.m.

The man collapsed and died in a parking lot near Comly Street and Castor Avenue. He has been identified by police as Sawee Kofa.

MORE HEADLINES:

It doesn't appear that the shooting stemmed from a confrontation on the bus, according to SEPTA police, who say video has been shared with Philadelphia Police.

It is unclear how many shots were fire, and the motive is still unknown.

Philadelphia police, who are leading the investigation, say they are still searching for a suspect in the deadly shooting.