Pick-up truck sought in series of burglaries targeting elderly people in Northeast Philly: police

Authorities in Northeast Philadelphia are searching for a pick-up truck they believe was used in a series of recent burglaries targeting elderly people.

Investigators say at least two men wore reflective vests and duped an elderly woman into allowing them into her home to "help lower her water bill."

In a similar burglary reported in February, investigators say a .38 caliber Smith & Wesson revolver was taken.

Police did not report any injuries related to the spate of burglaries.

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of the pick-up truck is asked to contact the Philadelphia Police Department.