Pipe bombs found in New Jersey man's car, home after traffic stop: police

By FOX 29 Staff
Mercer County
Jeremy Giliberti, 51, was charged after police say a search of his car and home turned up several pipe bombs. Crews could be seen using robots to handle the devices.

HAMILTON TOWNSHIP, N.J. - A New Jersey man is facing serious charges after authorities say he was found to be in possession of multiple pipe bombs during a traffic stop and ensuing search of his home. 

Police say officers pulled over a green Honda just before 11 a.m. Wednesday at South Broad Street and Oldfield Avenue in Hamilton Township, Mercer County.

During the stop, officers located four metal pipes with caps and green wicks authorities say were consistent with pipe bombs on the floor of the passenger seat. 

The driver, 51-year-old Jeremy Giliberti, was then detained and a portion South Broad Street was shut down while a bomb unit responded to the scene and removed the devices. 

Authorities obtained a warrant to search Giliberti’s Mt. Laurel home, where one additional device was allegedly found and removed. 

Giliberti has been charged with possession of a destructive device and taken to the Mercer County Correctional Facility. 