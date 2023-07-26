Expand / Collapse search
Fatal accident shuts down highway in Gloucester County, officials say

By FOX 29 staff
Published 
Gloucester County
FOX 29 Philadelphia
article

VINELAND, N.J. - One person is dead after a two-vehicle collision in Gloucester County.

The accident happened Wednesday evening, around 6 p.m., southbound on Route 55, just outside of Vineland, officials say.

Two cars were involved in the accident, closing the southbound lanes at Route 40, while state troopers investigate.

New Jersey State troopers released no information regarding the victim or any injuries to any other occupants in the vehicles.

An investigation into the cause of the accident is underway.