Pipeline safety engineers initiate investigation into Port Richmond gas explosion

Pipeline safety engineers from the Safety Division of the Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission (PUC) say they have initiated an investigation into the apparent gas explosion in Port Richmond on New Year's Day.

About 100 firefighters, medics, chiefs and support staff responded to the 3500 block of Miller Street just before 3 a.m. for calls about an explosion in Philadelphia's Port Richmond section.

They arrived to find what appeared to be a gas explosion with two collapsed homes, several cars pushed from the street, blown out windows and debris everywhere, according to Philadelphia's Assistant Fire Chief Charles Walker.

Five people were hospitalized, two with broken backs and one with a broken leg. Clean-up crews have since been working to clear massive amounts of debris and now, Safety Division investigators are working to collect physical evidence at the scene.

Investigators began gathering preliminary information from residents, first responders, and utility workers immediately after arriving at scene in the early morning hours of Jan. 1. Engineers on scene isolated any affected gas infrastructure and closely monitored the temporary shut-off of natural gas to homes and buildings around the site.

Days after the incident, officials from Philadelphia Gas Works (PGW) identified two natural gas mains directly in front of the damaged buildings. PGW says they have not identified a natural gas leak in the vicinity of the explosion.

Detailed interviews with gas company employees, first responders, and residents, will continue as the investigation into what sparked the explosion continues. Safety Division officials say they are monitoring the restoration of natural gas and electric services to customers in undamaged buildings in surrounding neighborhoods.

Officials say the full investigation may take up to a year or longer, but they will continue to take immediate action to address any health or public safety concerns that may be identified.