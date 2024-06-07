Pitbull shot while defending owner from physical struggle with armed suspect

article

A dog was shot twice while defending its owner from an armed suspect early Friday morning in North Philadelphia.

Police went to Bambrey and Clearfield streets just after 3 a.m. for a reported sighting of a man with a gun.

A 56-year-old woman left her home on the 3100 block of Bambrey Street to confront the man after authorities say he broke her window.

Officials say the two had a physical altercation, at which point the woman’s Pitbull attacked the suspect. The suspect then shot the dog in the side and the leg.

Responders took the dog to Philadelphia Animal Specialty Emergency for treatment. They did not encounter the suspect, who fled before police arrived, or recover any weapons.