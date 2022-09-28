Plane crashes in Lehigh County yard, killing 1 one, officials say

Emergency crews were called to the scene of a fatal plane crash in Lehigh County.

Officials said the crash happened Wednesday afternoon, just after 1:30, on the 1400 block of Keystone Road, in Salisbury Township.

Plane crash in Lehigh County.

Crews sprayed down the plane, which appeared to be completely destroyed under a tree on the property.

Authorities said one person inside the plane died and an autopsy would be performed to determine a cause of death.

There was no word on any other injuries.

Initial reports stated the house was damaged in the crash.

An investigation into the cause of the crash is underway.