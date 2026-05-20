Swimmer still missing in Ocean City; search will continue Thursday

The Brief Despite exhaustive, the missing swimmer has not been located in Ocean City as of Wednesday afternoon. Operations are scheduled to continue into Thursday morning. The 20-year-old man vanished when he and a companion were boogie boarding roughly 200 yards offshore in rough water conditions.



An intensive, multi-agency search for a 20-year-old boogie boarder who vanished off the coast of Ocean City on Monday is set to enter its fourth day on Thursday.

What we know:

Despite exhaustive efforts by the U.S. Coast Guard and local rescue teams, crews have yet to locate the missing swimmer as of 2:10 p.m. Wednesday.

Police announced that the search will continue into Thursday, and are asking the public to avoid 10th Street and the Beach to allow crews to coordinate search efforts.

The backstory:

The 20-year-old man vanished after he was separated from his board by a wave near the 10th Street beach. Officials say he was last seen in the water shortly before 5 p.m. Monday.

Two people were reportedly boogie boarding about 200 yards offshore in rough surf conditions. One person was able to make it safely back to shore, but the other lost his boogie board, was hit by a wave and failed to resurface.

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No lifeguards were on duty at the time, because Ocean City Beach Patrol's full-time coverage does not officially begin until this weekend.

What we don't know:

The identity of the missing swimmer has yet to be released.