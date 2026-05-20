Philadelphia weather: Severe thunderstorm watch issued for SE Pennsylvania, NJ, Delaware
PHILADELPHIA - After record-setting heat in Philadelphia on Wednesday, much of the region is under a severe weather watch Wednesday evening.
Severe thunderstorm watch
What we know:
The National Weather Service issued a severe thunderstorm watch Wednesday for most of southeastern Pennsylvania including Philadelphia, Berks, Bucks, Delaware, Chester, Lehigh and Montgomery Counties, as well as all of Delaware and New Jersey.
The watch is in effect from 2 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Wednesday.
NWS forecasters say there are three major concerns for Wednesday evening — potential hail, wind and lightning. According to officials, isolated, quarter-sized hail, wind gusts up to 70 mph and frequent lighting are all possible throughout the watch zone.
What you can do:
The NWS recommends people living in these areas to follow the latest forecasts and to make sure you can receive alerts about severe weather watches and warnings.
Memorial Day Weekend forecast
What's next:
Pockets of storms are expected to continue overnight Wednesday and could leak into early Thursday morning.
Thursday will be a preview of what's expected to be a wet and chilly Memorial Day Weekend in the Philadelphia area. Temperatures will only reach 63 degrees with showers around all day. Sunshine will reemerge on Friday while temps remain chilly.
Memorial Day Weekend will kick off with a raw and rainy Saturday, with highs only set to reach 56 degrees. Showers will remain on Sunday and Monday with slightly warmer temperatures each day.
The Source: Information in this story is from the National Weather Service and the FOX 29 Weather Authority.