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Suspect accused of smashing through deli door, stealing lottery cabinet in Philadelphia

Published  May 20, 2026 2:19 PM EDT
Crime & Public Safety
FOX 29 Philadelphia
Suspect accused of smashing through deli door, stealing lottery cabinet in Philadelphia

Suspect accused of smashing through deli door, stealing lottery cabinet in Philadelphia

Police are searching for a man who smashed through the front door of a Philadelphia deli with a hammer and stole a lottery cabinet. 

The Brief

    • Police are searching for a suspect accused of breaking into a Philadelphia deli and stealing a lottery cabinet.
    • Surveillance video shows the suspect smashing the front door of the business with a hammer.
    • Anyone with information on the suspect is asked to contact police.

PHILADELPHIA - Police are searching for a man who smashed through the front door of a Philadelphia deli with a hammer and stole a lottery cabinet. 

What we know:

Investigators shared surveillance video Wednesday of the April 26th burglary that happened at Jeanne’s Corner Grocery & Deli on the 1400 block of Shunk Street. 

The suspect approaches the store and shatters the front glass door with a hammer before crawling inside and leaving moments later carrying a lottery cabinet. 

Police say the suspect stashed the lottery cabinet in a rear alley and was then spotted on the 2600 block of Rosewood Street using a black umbrella. Surveillance video later shows him drinking coffee outside a shop on the 1400 block of Snyder Avenue.

What you can do:

Anyone with information on the suspect is asked to contact the Philadelphia Police Department.

The Source

  • Information provided by the Philadelphia Police Department.

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