Suspect accused of smashing through deli door, stealing lottery cabinet in Philadelphia

The Brief Police are searching for a suspect accused of breaking into a Philadelphia deli and stealing a lottery cabinet. Surveillance video shows the suspect smashing the front door of the business with a hammer. Anyone with information on the suspect is asked to contact police.



Police are searching for a man who smashed through the front door of a Philadelphia deli with a hammer and stole a lottery cabinet.

What we know:

Investigators shared surveillance video Wednesday of the April 26th burglary that happened at Jeanne’s Corner Grocery & Deli on the 1400 block of Shunk Street.

The suspect approaches the store and shatters the front glass door with a hammer before crawling inside and leaving moments later carrying a lottery cabinet.

Police say the suspect stashed the lottery cabinet in a rear alley and was then spotted on the 2600 block of Rosewood Street using a black umbrella. Surveillance video later shows him drinking coffee outside a shop on the 1400 block of Snyder Avenue.

What you can do:

Anyone with information on the suspect is asked to contact the Philadelphia Police Department.