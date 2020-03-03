Planning for coronavirus may help avoid the worst of it, as Philadelphia comes under the microscope

Whether it's a hospital like Penn Medicine, or a family of four, experts say people should at least start thinking about putting a coronavirus plan in place.

“When you do a snowstorm, you get bread. The toilet paper, the eggs. You make French toast. When a snowstorm comes. This is another storm,” said Lou Orehek.

It may not be a snowstorm, but coronavirus is something experts say people should be preparing for.

“I use Clorox wipes all the time and I also have a glove,” said Rose Sirenski.

The CDC says people need to have a plan at home if someone in the home comes down with the virus.

Steps to take include planning a quarantine room and separate bathrooms in the house for those who are sick. Also, plan for possible school closures or early dismissals. People also need to identify organizations that to turn to in case of a local outbreak.

Advertisement

“It’s going to sound a little bit weird, I asked the doctor for some antibiotics, because I feel they are eventually going to run out of stock in the pharmacy,” Orehek remarked.

School districts to hospitals to businesses are all sending out warnings and announcing their protection plans in emails and websites. FOX 29 displays signs offering tips to stay healthy. If a workplace does not have a plan, employees should ask for one.

The CDC says employers should encourage sick employees to stay home. Emphasize respiratory etiquette and hand washing. And, make sure you disinfect your workspace.

SEPTA crews wipe down walls at Suburban Station

Commuters should be aware SEPTA maintains they are disinfecting walls and hand rails. New Jersey Transit has put the word out they are disinfecting buses and trains daily.

Over at the Philadelphia Flower Show, hand sanitizing stations have popped up throughout exhibits and workers clean the bathrooms hourly. Most visitors say they came prepared.

Hand sanitizer stations at Philadelphia Flower Show

“We washed our hands. We brought sanitary wipes with us. And, we’re fine. If anyone sneezes, I’m going to stay away from them,” Rose Sirenski explained.

“I knew coming into here all the viruses that are out there now. But, I’m just cautious. Wash your hands and don’t touch your face,” Beth Coffren said.

___

For the latest local news, sports and weather, download the FOX 29 News app.

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP