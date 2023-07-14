Plans in place for iconic Melrose Diner to be demolished, redeveloped as mixed-use building

Development plans for the land that once housed a beloved South Philadelphia dinner have sparked some blow back from the surrounding community and former patrons.

Melrose Diner on Snyder Avenue grew to become a South Philadelphia institution until it was closed a year ago. Plans for the building and the land have been in limbo ever since.

"The diner has been a fixture since before I was born," said Angelo Giganti, who lives on nearby 12th and Snyder.

Giganti like many others were frustrated to learn the building that once housed their beloved diner will be torn down and rebuilt as a six-story mixed-use building that will include residences.

City officials say a zoning permit for the job was issued earlier this week, and a demolition permit was approved last week.

The plan, according to Philadelphia's Department of License and Inspection, is to have a mixed use building with a first floor lobby and sit down restaurant and residential floors.

"The ‘yes’ is it'd bring more housing to Philadelphia, the ‘no’ is losing the fine dining that we have her for over 50 years," Michael DeSalis said.

One of the last hurdles for developers to clear is to obtain a building permit, which city officials say must be obtained before construction begins.