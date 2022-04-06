Plea deals set in remaining rape cases against former University of Delaware athlete
DOVER, Del. - Delaware prosecutors have reached plea agreements resolving several rape cases against a former University of Delaware athlete already serving a six-year prison sentence for sex offenses.
A judge scheduled a plea hearing Wednesday in Sussex County for former UD baseball player Clay Conaway.
He's facing five counts of second-degree rape involving four women. Conaway's expected to plead no contest to the lesser charge of fourth-degree rape in three of the cases, and guilty to third-degree rape in the other.
Fourth-degree rape carries no mandatory prison sentence, while third-degree rape carries a mandatory minimum of two years behind bars. Prosecutors have agreed to ask for no more than four additional years in prison.
