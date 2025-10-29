Pleasantville fire: Family of 10 displaced after fire destroys home; Victim hurt in accident

The Brief A family of ten have been displaced after a fire destroyed their home on Tuesday morning. One victim says her husband was hit by a car later that night while gathering donations. The non-profit Angels in Motion is helping with food and clothing.



A Pleasantville family is asking for help rebuilding after a double tragedy in one day.

What we know:

On Tuesday morning, the family was displaced by a fire at their home.

Later that night, one of them was seriously hurt in an accident.

"He has two broken legs, a broken pelvis, his spine is fractured, he has a broken arm and a concussion," said Veronica Sanchez.

She is overcome with emotion over what she says happened to her 33-year-old husband Roberto Vidanos.

She says he was hit by a car around eight o'clock Tuesday night.

"He was crossing the street. That's when we heard a loud bang," said Sanchez. She says he was bringing clothes and food donations from their car to a family member's house when he was hit.

"He's on a ventilator because he's having a hard time breathing," said Sanchez.

The donations were from the community, Red Cross and businesses after a fire early that morning destroyed their home.

Pleasantville Fire Department posted pictures on Facebook saying the fire happened around 5:45 Tuesday morning at the home on the 500 block of Wesley Avenue.

"We heard a loud bang. It woke everyone up," said Sanchez. The family of ten which includes 7 adults, a 17-year old, Veronica's six and one year old and their dog all got out ok.

But they lost everything.

"As soon as we got to the street we saw the flames started right here and it just kind of took the whole house," said Sanchez.

What you can do:

The non-profit Angels in Motion is one of many stepping in to help.

"Stabilization is always the hope and then just that we can help get them as much support as possible," said Executive Director Susan Long.

People have been dropping off things since Tuesday.

"They're human beings just like us. They need love and compassion," said Shauna Hutsell who is also with Angels in Motion.

The family has a GoFundMe to help with the tragedy. They’re also in need of emotional support.

"Prayer. Just lots and lots of prayer. It's just, it's hard," said Sanchez.

What's next:

Fire officials say the cause is still under investigation, and we're waiting to hear back from police about the accident.