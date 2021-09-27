Plenty of sunshine with cooler temps Wednesday

Bring on fall! Break out the sweaters because the fall-like temperatures are finally here with plenty of sunshine for your Wednesday.

Lows will be in the 40s and 50s overnight. Temperatures will only warm up to about 70 degrees Wednesday, and Thursday and Friday are not forecasted to see temperatures higher than the 60s.

The rest of the week looks dry with the next chance of rain Sunday.

___

TUESDAY: Some sun, PM storms. High: 71, Low: 64

WEDNESDAY: Sunny, cooler. High: 70, Low: 52

THURSDAY: Sunny, nice. High: 70, Low: 53

___

