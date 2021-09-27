Expand / Collapse search

Plenty of sunshine with cooler temps Wednesday

By , and
Published 
Updated 1 hour ago
Weather
FOX 29 Philadelphia

Weather Authority: Tuesday 10 p.m. update

FOX 29's Kathy Orr has the 7-day forecast.

PHILADELPHIA - Bring on fall! Break out the sweaters because the fall-like temperatures are finally here with plenty of sunshine for your Wednesday.

DOWNLOAD: GET THE FOX 29 WEATHER AUTHORITY APP

Lows will be in the 40s and 50s overnight.  Temperatures will only warm up to about 70 degrees Wednesday, and Thursday and Friday are not forecasted to see temperatures higher than the 60s. 

The rest of the week looks dry with the next chance of rain Sunday. 

___

TUESDAY: Some sun, PM storms. High: 71, Low: 64

WEDNESDAY: Sunny, cooler. High: 70, Low: 52

THURSDAY: Sunny, nice. High: 70, Low: 53

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP | FOX 29 WEATHER AUTHORITY APP

SUBSCRIBE: Good Day Digest Newsletter | FOX 29 Philly on YouTube

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter