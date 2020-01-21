Police: 1 dead, 2 wounded in shooting in parking lot of Wynnefield Heights Target

Police are investigating a shooting in a Target parking lot in Wynnefield Heights that left one dead and two wounded.

It happened on the 4000 block of City Avenue around 9 p.m. Tuesday.

SKYFOX flew over the scene Tuesday night.

Police say a 31-year-old man and a 23-year-old man were shot multiple times. They were taken to Lankenau Medical Center, where they are listed in stable condition. A third man was shot in the face. He died at the scene.

So far, no arrests have been made. According to police, two guns and four large bags of drugs were recovered at the scene.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

