Police: 1 dead, 4 injured in shooting at bowling alley in East Norriton

Authorities say one person is dead and four others are injured following a shooting inside a bowling alley Saturday night in Montgomery County.

Police responded to Our Town Alley on the 2900 block of Swede Road in East Norriton just before 7 p.m. for reports of a shooting. Authorities said the shooting erupted during a fight between two groups.

A 29-year-old man later identified as Frank Wade was pronounced dead at the scene. Four additional victims who range in age from 31-19 are in unknown condition.

The Montogomery County District Attorney's Office on Sunday identified 17-year-old Jamel Barnwell as a suspect. He has been charged with first and third-degree murder and a number of related offenses.

"This isn't a common occurrence here, this is a relatively safe neighborhood the community is small," Pasquale said.

Advertisement

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP

SUBSCRIBE: Good Day Digest Newsletter | FOX 29 Philly on YouTube

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter