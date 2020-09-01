Police: 1 dead, 6 injured in Overbrook Park multi-vehicle crash

Philadelphia police say one person has died and six others were injured in a multi-vehicle crash in the city’s Overbrook Park neighborhood.

It happened on Haverford Avenue and Rhoads Street around 2 p.m. Tuesday.

According to police, a 35-year-old man was pronounced dead on the scene. Four people, including a 5-year-old boy, were taken to area hospitals in stable condition. Two additional crash victims, a 62-year-old man and 61-year-old woman, were taken to the hospital. Their conditions are unknown at this time.

SKYFOX flew over the scene Tuesday afternoon.

Police say a Ford was speeding heading east on Haveford Avenue when a Honda that was speeding heading west crossed over and the two collided and then hit a bunch of parked cars. According to police, the driver of the Ford fled the scene.

No word on what caused the crash. The investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

