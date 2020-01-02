Police: 1 in custody following standoff situation in Hilltown Township

Authorities say one person is in custody following a standoff situation in Hilltown Township that lasted nearly 12 hours.

According to police, the situation began around 8 p.m. Wednesday night on the 1900 block of Hilltown Pike. FOX 29's Steve Keeley reports that a man barricaded himself in a residence as police responded to a call for domestic violence.

Residents were asked to shelter in place as police investigated.

No word yet on what caused the barricade situation.

