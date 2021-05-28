Police: 1 killed, 2 hurt in violent two-car crash on Roosevelt Boulevard in Olney

One person is dead and two others are hurt following a violent two-car crash on Roosevelt Boulevard early Friday morning, according to police.

Police and firefighters responded to the intersection of C Street and East Roosevelt Boulevard just before 4 a.m. for reports of a two-car accident and found a silver Infinity engulfed in flames.

Firefighters put out the car fire and found a 23-year-old man inside. He was pronounced dead at the scene, according to police.

A 22-year-old passenger who was ejected from the car is in critical condition at Einstein Hospital.

Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small said the accident happened when the Infinity was traveling west on Roosevelt Boulevard and collided with a Ford pickup truck heading south on C Street. Witnesses told police the Infinity ran through a steady red light.

The impact caused the Infinity to wrap around a utility pole and burst into flames, according to Small. The driver of the pickup truck exited the vehicle under his own power and was taken to Einstein Hospital.

Roosevelt Boulevard remains closed between C Street and Rising Sun Avenue as crash scene investigators piece together the events surrounding the fatal accident.

