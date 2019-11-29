Police: 1 killed in crash involving bus on New Jersey Turnpike
MERCER COUNTY, N.J. - State Police say one person has died in a passenger bus crash on the New Jersey Turnpike in Hamilton Township.
The crash happened around 8:45 p.m. Friday in the southbound lane at mile marker 57.
It's unclear if anyone else was injured.
The investigation is ongoing.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
