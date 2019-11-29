Police: 1 killed in crash involving bus on New Jersey Turnpike

article

State Police say one person has died in a passenger bus crash on the New Jersey Turnpike in Hamilton Township.

The crash happened around 8:45 p.m. Friday in the southbound lane at mile marker 57.

It's unclear if anyone else was injured.

The investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

___

For the latest local news, sports and weather, download the FOX 29 News app.

Advertisement

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP