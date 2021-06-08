Police: 1 man dead, 2 woman injured in shooting in Atlantic City

The Atlantic City Police Department is actively investigating a shooting that left one man dead and two women injured.

At approximately 10:38 p.m. on Monday, officers responded to the area of Pennsylvania and Magellan Avenues for reports of a shooting.

Upon arrival, officers located a 19 year-old man and two 21 year-old female victims, suffering from gunshot wounds.

All victims were taken to the Atlanticare Regional Medical Center City Campus to be treated for their injuries.

Samir Ross, 19, of Atlantic City was pronounced deceased at the hospital.

