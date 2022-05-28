Police: 1 man fatally shot and woman, 25, injured in Kensington double shooting

article

Philadelphia police are investigating a double shooting that killed one man and injured a 25-year-old woman.

Officials say police responded to the 3100 block of Kensington Avenue Saturday, just before 5:30 p.m. for reported gunshots.

Officers arrived to find a man, thought to be in his 30s, suffering from two gunshot wounds to the chest. The man was rushed to Temple University Hospital where he died, according to authorities.

The woman sustained a gunshot wound to her leg. She was taken to Temple University Hospital by police and placed in stable condition.

Police are investigating a motive into the shooting. No weapons have been found and no arrests have been made.