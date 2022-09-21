Police: 1 man killed, 2 others hospitalized after East Germantown triple shooting

article

A 27-year-old man is dead, while two other men are injured in a shooting in Philadelphia’s East Germantown neighborhood.

Officials said the triple shooting happened Wednesday afternoon, just before 3, on the 500 block of East Queen Lane.

14th District officers responded and found the 27-year-old man with multiple gunshot wounds to the head and chest. Police rushed him to Einstein Medical Center, where he died a short time later.

Two other men, a 23-year-old and a 29-year-old, were found at the scene. The 23-year-old was also shot multiple times in the chest. He is in critical, but stable condition at Einstein.

The 29-year-old man was shot once and is stable at Einstein.

Police are actively investigating the shooting.

