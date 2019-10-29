Police: 11-year-old girl injured after firework explodes inside North Philly home

article

Police say an 11-year-old girl was injured after she was playing with fireworks and one went off inside a North Philadelphia home.

It happened on the 700 block of North Marvine Street around 4:30 p.m. Tuesday.

According to police, the girl was taken to Jefferson University Hospital, where she is currently listed in stable condition. She is expected to be transferred to CHOP.

FOX 29 is told there's damage to the second-floor room where the girl was playing with the fireworks.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.