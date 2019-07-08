Police: 12-year-old boy has both hands partially blown off after firework ignites

article

Police say a 12-year-old boy had both hands partially blown off after he attempted to light a firework and it ignited in his hands in the city's Summerdale section.

It happened around 6 p.m. Monday at the Edward Houseman Rec Center on the 5000 block of Summerdale Avenue.

The boy was taken to Einstein Medical Center where his condition is unknown at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.