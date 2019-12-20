Police: 12-year-old girl chased through parking lot by man wearing winter mask

article

Authorities in Camden County say a 12-year-old girl was briefly chased through a parking lot by a man wearing a winter mask who emerged from a work van.

According to police, the incident happened in a parking lot on Echelon Road in Voorhees Township.

Investigators say a heavy set man wearing a black winter mask, green jacket and blue pants exited a white van and began to chase the girl.

The suspect reportedly pursued the girl 100 yards, then returned to his van and drove away.

Anyone with information on this incident is encouraged to contact Voorhees Police Dept. at 856-428-5400.

