Police: 13-year-old girl missing from West Philadelphia since Jan. 10

article

Authorities are searching for a missing 13-year-old girl from West Philadelphia who has not been seen in nearly two weeks.

Police say Kaaliyha Killebrew was last spotted Sunday, Jan. 10 on the 5400 block of Harlan Street.

Kaaliyha is described five-foot-two, 130 pounds with brown eyes and black hair. She was last known to be wearing a denim style top and grey sweatpants.

Anyone with information on Kaaliyha's whereabouts is asked to contact Southwest Detective Division at 215-686-3183 or call 911.

___

For the latest local news, sports and weather, download the FOX 29 News app.

Advertisement

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP

Sign up for emails from FOX 29, including our daily Good Day Digest newsletter