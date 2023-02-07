Police: 13-year-old girl shot while inside Southwest Philadelphia home visiting family

Philadelphia police are investigating a shooting that injured a teenage girl in the southwest section of the city.

According to police, officers responded to South 65th Street just before 1 a.m. on Tuesday.

Officials say police arrived at a home and found a 13-year-old girl with a gunshot wound to the shoulder.

Authorities say she was taken to CHOP, where she is in stable condition.

According to Chief Inspector Scott Small, she was shot while inside a family member's home with five other children between the ages of eight and 16 and adults.

Small says the girl does not live at the property but was visiting family members.

The girl was standing a few feet from the living room window when more than ten shots were fired into the window, per investigators.

A man, who is believed to have been the target of the shooting, ran inside the house prior to the shooting, according to Small.

Authorities say witnesses saw two men get out of a car and start shooting into the home.

Police say dozens of shell casings were discovered at the scene.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.