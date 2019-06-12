Police: 14-year-old boy missing from Point Breeze

article

Police are asking for the public's help locating a teenage boy missing from Point Breeze.

Kenneth Simmons-Rideout, 14, was last seen at 7 a.m. Monday on the 1500 block of Federal Street.

Simmons-Rideout is described as 5-foot-8 and 160 pounds with a medium build, light complexion, brown eyes and brown curly hair that falls above the ears. He was last seen wearing blue jeans with black and white sneakers.

Police say he frequents the area near the 5500 block of Hadfield Avenue in Kingsessing.

Anyone with any information regarding Simmons-Rideout's whereabouts is urged to contact South Detective Division at 215-686-3013 or call 911.