Police: 14-year-old boy wounded during shooting in Wilmington

article

A 14-year-old boy is expected to survive following a shooting Sunday afternoon in Wilmington, according to authorities.

Officers from the Wilmington Police Department responded to the 2700 block of Northeast Boulevard around 2:30 p.m for reports of a shooting.

The 14-year-old victim was taken to an area hospital with an undisclosed gunshot wound and placed in stable condition.

Investigators are working to determine what sparked the gunfire. No arrests have been reported.

___

For the latest local news, sports and weather, download the FOX 29 News app.

Advertisement

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP

Sign up for emails from FOX 29, including our daily Good Day Digest newsletter