Police: 14-year-old girl missing from South Philadelphia for over a month

Philadelphia police are searching for a missing 14-year-old girl from South Philadelphia who has not been seen in over a month.

Authorities say Ashley Cruz was last spotted Feb. 4 on the 2300 block of South 10th Street.

Cruz is described as 5-foot-1, 110 pounds with a light brown complexion and straight black shoulder length hair.

She was reportedly wearing a yellow "Pink" hooded sweatshirt, beige pants and black shoes.

Anyone with information on Cruz's whereabouts should contact police at 215-686-3013.

