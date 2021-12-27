Police: 14-year-old shot in face, back in Olney

article

Police say a 14-year-old boy was wounded in a shooting in the city's Olney neighborhood.

It happened on the 200 block of Widener Street around 7:15 p.m. Monday.

According to police, the teen was shot in the face and back. He was taken to Albert Einstein Medical where he is listed in stable condition.

So far, no arrests have been made and a weapon has not been recovered.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP | FOX 29 WEATHER AUTHORITY APP

SUBSCRIBE: Good Day Digest Newsletter | FOX 29 Philly on YouTube

Advertisement

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter