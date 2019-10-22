Police: 15-year-old student injured in hit-and-run outside of Lincoln High School

article

A student has been hospitalized after a hit-and-run incident near Lincoln High School.

The incident happened on the 3100 block of Ryan Avenue shortly before 12 p.m.

Officials say after an altercation, the driver of a newer model Nissan sedan hit the 15-year-old male victim.

The driver then fled from the scene.

The boy was taken to Jefferson Torresdale Hospital and is reportedly in stable condition.

Police are investigating this incident but no arrests have been made.