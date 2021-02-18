Police: 16-year-old boy fatally shot in the chest in Eastwick

article

Philadelphia police are searching for a suspect after a teenage boy was shot and killed early Thursday morning in Eastwick.

Officers responded to the 2900 block of South 70th Street just after 4 a.m. and found a 16-year-old boy lying on the ground outside a 7-Eleven with a gunshot wound to the chest.

The victim, who has not been identified by police, was taken to Penn-Presbyterian Medical Center in critical condition. He later died just after 5 a.m., police say.

Authorities are searching for a Black man in his mid-20s believed to be around 6-foot-2. Police say the suspect was wearing a white shirt, blue jeans and a jacket at the time of the shooting. He allegedly fled the scene with a Black woman in a dark-colored Volkswagen SUV.

