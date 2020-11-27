Police: 16-year-old boy wounded in West Oak Lane shooting

article

Philadelphia police say a 16-year-old boy was wounded in a shooting in city's West Oak Lane section.

It happened on the 6500 block of North 18th Street around 4:30 p.m.

According to police, the teen was shot once in the right foot. He was taken to Albert Einstein Medical Center in stable condition.

So far, no arrests have been made and a weapon has not been recovered.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

