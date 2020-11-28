Police: 16-year-old critical following triple shooting in West Philadelphia
WEST PHILADELPHIA - A 16-year-old boy is fighting for his life following a triple shooting Saturday afternoon in West Philadelphia, according to police.
Officers patrolling Philadelphia's 18th district responded to reports of gunfire on the 6000 block of Walton Avenue around 12:30 p.m.
Police transported a 16-year-old boy to Penn Presbyterian Hospital with several gunshot wounds to the torso. He is in critical condition.
Another 16-year-old victim was also taken to Penn Presbyterian with a gunshot wound to the right hip and is expected to recover. An 18-year-old man is reportedly stable after being shot in the back.
Investigators are working to determine what sparked the gun violence. No arrests have been reported.
